Man from Bihar throws himself under truck in southern Bengaluru

A 25-year-old man from Bihar died by suicide on Saturday evening after throwing himself under the rear wheel of a truck in Southern Bengaluru, police said.
The incident was reported from Bharathi Layout. The deceased was identified as Nawal Pandit, of Suddaguntepalya.
Police said that he was reportedly hospitalised a week ago after consuming poison. Pandit was discharged two days ago and his friends were planning to send him back to Bihar.
An officer from the SG Palya police station said that Pandit had arrived in Bengaluru last month and worked as a helper on a milk delivery truck.
“He attempted suicide a week ago and was hospitalised. Though the reason is unknown, his friends informed us that Pandit had been depressed for days,” the officer said. A case of unnatural death has been filed at the SG Palya police station.