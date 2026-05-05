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Man from Doddaballapur Rural kills woman, dies by suicide

The suspect was a contract worker in tahsildar's office, according to the police
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 07:24 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 07:24 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsmurderbengaluru crime

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