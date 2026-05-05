Man from Doddaballapur Rural kills woman, dies by suicide

<p>Bengaluru: In a suspected case of murder and suicide, a 46-year-old man allegedly killed a woman and later died by suicide in Bidadi by jumping in front of a train, the police said.</p><p>The deceased has been identified as Ramanjinappa, a resident of Marasandra village in Doddaballapur. He was working as contract worker in tahsildar's office.</p><p>On Saturday, a car was found gutted in an isolated area near Bashetty Industrial Area in Doddaballapur taluk. The charred body of a woman identified as Sujatha (35), a lecturer in a private institution, was found in it. </p><p>A senior police officer said that Ramanjinappa had borrowed the car from his neighbour Suresh after claiming that he had to take his family to a hospital.</p><p>Preliminary investigation has revealed that Ramanjinappa, who was married, had an affair with Sujatha and he might have killed her before committing suicide. However, further investigations are on to ascertain a third party involvement in the murder.</p><p>Since the family is not ready to give a statement before the police, the Doddaballapur Rural police are awaiting the FSL report to ascertain the exact cause of the death of the woman.</p>