Man gets into argument with toll staffer in B'luru E-City, thrashes him

A two-wheeler rider allegedly assaulted a toll booth staffer in Electronics City in southern Bengaluru, police officials said on Tuesday. The incident occurred on the intervening night of November 1 and 2.
The suspect, Chudamani, 47, got into an argument with P Pavan Kumar, 22, a staffer at the Electronics City elevated expressway toll booth over toll payment.
Kumar said that Chudamani was drunk and abused him. Kumar also alleged that Chudamani hit him on his head, ears and thighs using his helmet.
According to Kumar's police complaint, following the assault, he received treatment as an outpatient at a hospital. On November 2, around 6 am, as Kumar’s head began aching, he was admitted to another hospital, the FIR noted.
Chudamani, a teacher, was subsequently arrested by the police and booked under IPC sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means).