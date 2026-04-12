<p>Bengaluru: A 50-year-old senior manager with Hombale Construction was reported missing, and his mobile phone was last traced to Chittoor district.</p>.<p>The man has been identified as Hari Chiluveru, a resident of Kengeri.</p>.Bengaluru: Assistant commissioner files case against man for harassing staff, obstructing work .<p>According to the complaint filed by his wife, Hari left home on the evening of April 10 and did not return. </p>.<p>Hari works in the finance and audit section of Hombale Constructions, and police suspect that he may have travelled towards Tirupati.</p>.<p>A missing person complaint has been registered. Cops also suspect a family dispute, as Hari had reportedly argued with his wife before leaving the house, a police officer said.</p>