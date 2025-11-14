<p>Bengaluru: A 25-year-old man was hacked to death by armed assailants at a hotel on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Thursday night, officials said. </p><p>The deceased is Nishant, a resident of Channapatna in Bengaluru South district. He worked in the Bidadi Industrial Area. </p>.<p>According to the police, following work, Nishant went to a hotel near Bidadi for dinner. Suddenly a gang of six to seven assailants armed with machetes confronted him and fatally attacked him, officials said. </p><p>The suspects then fled with the CCTV recordings. Bidadi police have visited a spot and launched a probe.</p>