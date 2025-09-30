Man hangs himself after strangling wife in Bengaluru; police suspect domestic issues

<p>Bengaluru: A 29-year-old man allegedly killed his wife before ending his life at their rented house in Ullal, western Bengaluru, on Sunday night.</p>.<p>The deceased are Dharmaseelan Ramesh (29), a construction worker, and his wife, Manju P (27), a nurse. The police said the incident occurred between 8.30 pm and 9.30 pm.</p>.<p>Manju’s father, Periyaswamy, 53, told the police that he discovered the bodies after returning from Tumakuru. He found the door locked from the inside. When he forced his way in, he found Manju’s body on the bed with injuries on her neck and Ramesh hanging nearby.</p>.Dasara special trains from Bengaluru to Mangaluru & Ernakulam.<p>Citing marks on Manju’s neck with no other injuries, the police suspect that Ramesh strangled her before taking his life.</p>.<p>Periyaswamy, who had gone to Tumakuru with relatives on a labour contract, told the police that the couple had married in 2022 and lived in Pinnalavadi in Tamil Nadu, Ramesh’s hometown, for a year.</p>.<p>Two years ago, Ramesh moved to Dubai in search of work, while Manju stayed in Bengaluru with her father and worked at a clinic. A month ago, Ramesh returned from Dubai, and Manju briefly stayed with him in Tamil Nadu before returning to Bengaluru 15 days ago.</p>.<p>Three days before the incident, Ramesh called Periyaswamy saying he wanted to shift to Bengaluru for work, to which Periyaswamy agreed.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said the motive remained unclear, and they were probing whether domestic issues triggered the crime.</p>