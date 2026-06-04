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Man held for attempting to rape a student in Bengaluru's Whitefield

The accused has been handed over to judicial custody after the interrogation, the police said.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 09:26 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 09:26 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnatakarapeWhitefieldsexual assault

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