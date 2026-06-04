Man held for attempting to rape a student in Bengaluru's Whitefield

<p>Bengaluru: A 27-year-old rag picker has been arrested by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/whitefield">Whitefield</a> police for allegedly attempting to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rape">rape</a> a student who was on her way to a tea stall in the early hours of Tuesday. </p>.<p>The accused has been identified as Saifal Mondal, a native of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-bengal">West Bengal</a>. </p>.<p>According to the police, a 23-year-old student had stepped out of her paying guest accommodation and was walking alone on main road in Whitefield when the accused allegedly targeted her.</p>.<p>Mondal followed her, dragged her to an isolated road and attempted to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sexual-assault">sexually assault</a> her.</p>.22-year-old woman molested while out on walk in Bengaluru's Mathikere.<p>The victim screamed for help, alerting residents rushed to the spot and the accused fled from the scene.</p>.<p>Following the incident, the student approached Whitefield police and lodged a complaint. </p>.<p>Based on her complaint, the police traced the accused and arrested him. </p>.<p>He has been handed over to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/judicial-custody">judicial custody</a> after the interrogation, the police said.</p>