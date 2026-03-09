<p>Bengaluru: The Devanahalli police have arrested an employee of a private company for allegedly murdering a 36-year-old woman and burning her body in an attempt to destroy evidence.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said the partially burnt and decomposed body of the woman was found on February 25 in Devanahalli Town.</p>.<p>During investigation, police identified the victim as Nirmala Krishnappa, a native of Chikkaballapur, who was working as housekeeping staff at the airport and living alone in a rented house in Devanahalli.</p>.Woman, lover arrested for husband's murder in Bengaluru.<p>Preliminary investigations suggested that it was a case of murder. Based on CCTV footage and technical evidence, police arrested Mounesh Maitri, 34, a native of Yadgir, who was also working at the airport.</p>.<p>During interrogation, Maitri allegedly confessed that he strangled Nirmala with a nylon rope at his house on February 21. He later wrapped the body in a bedsheet and tarpaulin, transported it on his motorcycle, and set it on fire.</p>.<p>Police said the accused and the victim had been in an illicit relationship for nearly a year. At the time of the incident, Maitri's wife had gone to her parents’ house for delivery. As Nirmala had started staying at Maitri's house, he feared his wife would find out about the affair, which could ruin his family life. He allegedly decided to kill Nirmala and destroy the evidence by burning her body, police said.</p>