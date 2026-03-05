Bengaluru crime | Man held for killing polio-stricken uncle who refused to vacate house

<p>Bengaluru: A 22-year-old man from Austin Town allegedly killed his polio-stricken uncle after he refused to vacate a leased house.</p>.<p>Inayat Pasha (52), a mechanic, was found dead in his bed in the ground floor house around 6.45 pm on March 1.</p>.<p>Pasha had leased the house from his elder sister, Husna Banu. When Pasha's son Syed Mohammed asked Banu and her son Masroor Ahmed what had happened, they said they had come to give him food but found him unconscious near the door. He did not respond despite their attempts to wake him up.</p>.<p>Suspecting foul play, Mohammed lodged a police complaint. Police picked up Ahmed for questioning.</p>.Woman killed by former live-in partner, his wife, father-in-law in UP's Gorakhpur.<p>During interrogation, Ahmed said Pasha had not vacated the house despite repeated requests. Ahmed had met Pasha around 4.30 pm on March 1 and asked him to vacate the house. However, Pasha allegedly abused him and issued rape threats.</p>.<p>Things went out of control, as Ahmed hit Pasha in the face, eyes and ribs, leading to his death, police said.</p>