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Man held for 'links' to gold smuggling syndicate in Bengaluru

What’s more, subsequent searches of his homes in Bengaluru and Chennai yielded significant amounts of gold, silver and cash in Indian and foreign currency, officials said.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 00:30 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 00:30 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCrimeGold smuggling

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