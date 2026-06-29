Man held for 'links' to gold smuggling syndicate in Bengaluru

<p> Bengaluru: A 60-year-old man flying into Bengaluru from Dubai has been arrested with nearly 2 kg of 24-carat gold concealed in paste form in five specially-prepared undergarments.</p>.<p>What’s more, subsequent searches of his homes in Bengaluru and Chennai yielded significant amounts of gold, silver and cash in Indian and foreign currency, officials said.</p>.<p>The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), which arrested Veerappa Shanmuga Reddy on June 25, suspects he is part of a well-entrenched syndicate, not just a gold-smuggling courier.</p>.<p>DRI authorities interrogated Reddy and are verifying his background, sources said. Acting on specific intelligence, officials from the DRI’s Bengaluru Zonal Unit intercepted Reddy at the KIA.</p>.<p>He was detained, frisked, and physically searched. DRI investigators found gold hidden inside the undergarments, likely in paste or compound form.</p>.<p>“The gold was concealed ingeniously within the layers of five specially-prepared undergarments,” DRI sources said.</p>.<p>The officials extracted 1.811 kg of foreign-origin gold, valued at Rs 2.6 crore, from the undergarments and formally arrested him under the Customs Act, 1962.</p>.<p>The following morning, a judge remanded him in DRI’s custody for two days.<br />Senior standing counsel and Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Madhu N Rao represented the DRI.</p>.<p>In follow-up searches at Reddy’s residential properties in Bengaluru and Chennai, DRI authorities recovered 1.424 kg of gold jewellery worth Rs 1.47 crore, 45 kg of silver valued at Rs 97 lakh, Rs 30.73 lakh in Indian currency, and Rs 1 lakh in foreign currency.</p>.<p>“He is suspected to be part of a gold-smuggling syndicate and not just a courier,” the sources said.</p>.<p>On June 27, a Bengaluru court remanded Reddy in judicial custody for 14 days, the sources added.</p>