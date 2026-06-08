Man held for robbing valuables worth Rs 6.70 lakh from house in Bengaluru's Hebbal

<p>Bengaluru: A man has been arrested by the Hebbal police for allegedly entering a woman’s house and robbing her valuables.</p>.<p>On May 30, police arrested the suspect, Aslam Pasha, and recovered stolen items worth Rs 6.70 lakh from his house in Kanakanagar on V Nagenahalli Main Road.</p>.<p>On May 29, Pasha knocked on the woman’s door when she was cooking, police said.</p>.Bengaluru police crack 3 theft cases, recover Rs 3 crore booty; 17 arrested.<p>As she opened the door, he barged in, locked the door and assaulted her. He grabbed her gold mangalsutra from around her neck and her mobile phone and ran away.</p>.<p>Investigations showed that Pasha had also stolen gold earrings, silver articles and cash from another house within the Hebbal police station limits.</p>