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Man held for robbing valuables worth Rs 6.70 lakh from house in Bengaluru's Hebbal

Investigations showed that Pasha had also stolen gold earrings, silver articles and cash from another house within the Hebbal police station limits.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 01:27 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 01:27 IST
BengaluruCrime

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