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Man held for running unlicenced home bar in Bengaluru, selling liquor at inflated prices

A senior police officer said the accused, identified as John Jacob, a resident of Mylasandra, was caught red-handed at his house.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 20:46 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 20:46 IST
Bengaluru newsCrimebar

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