<p>Bengaluru: Electronics City police have arrested a 54-year-old man for allegedly running a home bar and selling liquor at inflated prices without a licence.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said the accused, identified as John Jacob, a resident of Mylasandra, was caught red-handed at his house. He had stocked liquor purchased from MRP outlets in Attibele and was illegally reselling it to customers from his residence.</p>.<p>Acting on information received around 6 pm on April 26, a police team conducted a raid and found liquor sachets and bottles allegedly meant for sale at higher prices. Multiple brands of liquor worth a few lakhs were seized and samples were collected for testing as part of the investigation.</p>.FIR against manager of MG Road restaurant in Bengaluru for alleged harassment.<p>During interrogation, Jacob allegedly told police that he targeted daily-wage labourers, many of them from Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Assam and West Bengal, who were staying in the area for work. He procured alcohol from authorised outlets and sold it at nearly 50% above MRP to a regular customer base, police said.</p>.<p>Police added that his wife runs a petty shop adjacent to the house, which also served as a point of contact for customers through the day and night.</p>