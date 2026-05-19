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Madhya Pradesh man held for trespassing into Air Force campus in Bengaluru

Sadashivanagar police have registered a case against Dhurve on charges of trespassing into a prohibited defence area.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 22:17 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 22:17 IST
India NewsBengaluruAir ForceMadhya Pradeshtrespass

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