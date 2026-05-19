Madhya Pradesh man held for trespassing into Air Force campus in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: A 42-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh was detained by Sadashivanagar police after he allegedly trespassed into the Air Force Headquarters Training Command campus on Ballari Road.</p>.<p>The man, Bhag Chand Dhurve, is a native of Mandla district in Madhya Pradesh and works as a daily wager in a borewell drilling agency.</p>.<p>Warrant Officer Vinai Kumar Mishra of the Air Force and security personnel noticed an unidentified man inside the restricted HQTC campus around 3.46 pm on May 16.</p>.Unmarked drone sparks panic after landing near Doddaballapura, Bengaluru.<p>The suspect was intercepted and questioned. He failed to produce any valid identity documents. A search of his pockets yielded Rs 732 in cash and a BMTC bus ticket from the Kempegowda Bus Station to Shivananda Circle.</p>.<p>Sadashivanagar police have registered a case against Dhurve on charges of trespassing into a prohibited defence area.</p>.<p>During interrogation, police found he was under the influence of alcohol and had randomly tried to enter the premises without knowing it was a restricted area.</p>