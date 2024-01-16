JOIN US
Man held in Bengaluru for wielding machete at neighbours

Bengaluru: Varthur police have arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly brandishing a machete and threatening his neighbours.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening in Panathur Dinne, Varthur.

A well-place source quoted the investigation and said Rajappa, the neighbour of the man, Murali S, had abused his father over a personal dispute. In retaliation, Murali reportedly threatened Rajappa and his family, waving the machete.

Murali was arrested and booked under Section 25(1)(B)(b) of the Arms Act for possessing and carrying a weapon in contravention of the law. He has been remanded to judicial custody.

(Published 15 January 2024, 21:28 IST)
BengaluruCrime

