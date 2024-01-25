Man in car drives policeman on bonnet for 300 metres

Bengaluru: A motorist drove a policeman on the bonnet of his car for 300 metres after the cop found him in a compromising position with a woman friend inside the
vehicle.
Jnanabharathi police in western Bengaluru have booked the unidentified motorist for attempted murder and are looking for him.
Around 4 pm on January 20, the plain-clothes KSRP policeman noticed a car and stopped to find out why.
To his surprise, he found a couple making out in the backseat. He knocked on the rear window.
The man inside quickly got up, jumped into the front seat and grabbed the steering, well-placed police sources said.
The policeman moved forward, turned around and pulled his phone out to take a picture of the car. As the man at the wheel drove off, the policeman hopped onto the bonnet. He drove the car for 250-300 metres before applying the brakes. The policeman fell and suffered injuries. The car took off as soon as he fell. The policeman was helped by passersby to get to the hospital, a police officer close to the investigation told DH.
The officer opined that the car driver most likely didn’t know that his victim was a policeman.
“The KSRP policeman was in plain clothes. Still, driving somebody on the bonnet of your car that could result in physical harm is a crime,” the officer said.
Police have gathered preliminary information from the victim.