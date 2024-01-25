Man in car drives policeman on bonnet for 300 metres

The policeman moved forward, turned around and pulled his phone out to take a picture of the car. As the man at the wheel drove off, the policeman hopped onto the bonnet. He drove the car for 250-300 metres before applying the brakes. The policeman fell and suffered injuries. The car took off as soon as he fell. The policeman was helped by passersby to get to the hospital, a police officer close to the investigation told DH.