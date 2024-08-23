Bengaluru man murdered after argument with suspects

Bengaluru: A 30-year-old man was murdered following an argument with the suspects, police officers said Thursday. The deceased is Sharath Kumar, 30, a resident of Markandeshwara Nagar in Bengaluru's K P Agrahara.
According to the police, at around 6.30 am on Thursday, Kumar argued with three to four people, who were his acquaintances, at his brother’s house in Anjanappa Garden. Police said the suspects then stabbed the left side of the stomach using a sharp object.
Kumar was moved to the Victoria Hospital where he succumbed. Based on his wife’s complaint, a murder case was registered and a manhunt was launched to apprehend the suspects.
