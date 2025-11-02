Bengaluru: Man killed by colleague in office after argument

<p>Bengaluru: A 41-year-old worker was killed by his co-worker over a trivial issue inside their office premises in Govindarajanagar police station limits on Friday night.</p>.<p>The deceased has been identified as Bhimesh Babu, a native of Vijayawada. The accused, Somala Vamshi, aged 24, was also working at Data Digital Bank in MC Layout.</p>.Woman kills two daughters, dies by suicide in Mysuru.<p>According to the police, both were employed with Data Digital Bank, which also handled film shoots. They used to stay overnight in the company premises regularly.</p>.<p>Around 1.30 am, a fight broke out between the two over the issue of switching off the light. The argument escalated and later turned violent. In a fit of rage, Vamshi allegedly attacked Babu on the head with a dumbbell, killing him on the spot.</p>.<p>After realising that Babu had died, the accused walked into Govindarajanagar Police Station to surrender and narrated the incident. A case has been registered, and further investigations are underway.</p>