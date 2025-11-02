Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Man killed by colleague in office after argument

According to the police, both were employed with Data Digital Bank, which also handled film shoots. They used to stay overnight in the company premises regularly.
Last Updated : 01 November 2025, 21:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 November 2025, 21:39 IST
India NewsBengaluruCrimebengaluru crime

Follow us on :

Follow Us