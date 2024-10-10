Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Bengaluru

Kodigehalli police were the first to respond to calls by passersby. Hebbal traffic police are investigating the case.
DHNS
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 03:14 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2024, 03:14 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsAccident

Follow us on :

Follow Us