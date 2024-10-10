Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: A man was killed in a hit-and-run accident in the northern part of the city in the early hours on Wednesday. The crash occurred on Railway Parallel Road in Sahakar Nagar around 4.30 am.</p>.Bengaluru: Woman killed in serial accident; car drags her for several metres.<p>Kodigehalli police were the first to respond to calls by passersby. Hebbal traffic police are investigating the case.</p>.<p>The identities of the deceased and the vehicle driver are unknown. The police, however, said that the victim appeared to be aged around 50 years.</p>