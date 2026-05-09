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Man killed in hit-and-run during morning walk in Bengaluru

The victim, Srinivas, believed to be in his late 50s, died on the spot, while the driver of the offending vehicle fled the scene.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 22:34 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 22:34 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsAccident

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