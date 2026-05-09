<p>Bengaluru: A Friday morning walk turned fatal for a pedestrian after he was mowed down by a speeding vehicle at the busy Anil Kumble Circle on MG Road in the heart of Bengaluru.</p>.<p>The victim, Srinivas, believed to be in his late 50s, died on the spot, while the driver of the offending vehicle fled the scene.</p>.<p>According to Cubbon Park traffic police, the incident occurred at around 4.30 am. Srinivas was walking along the side of the road when a car, allegedly travelling at high speed, struck him with immense force. The impact was so severe that he sustained fatal injuries and died before medical assistance could reach him.</p>.<p>Anoop Shetty, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, West), visited the spot later in the day to conduct an inspection. He said a case had been registered under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for causing death by negligence.</p>.<p>“We are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the junction and nearby commercial establishments to identify the vehicle and the driver,” the DCP said.</p>