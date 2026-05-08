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Man killed in hit-and-run on Bengaluru's MG Road; search on for driver

The accident occurred around 4.30 am at Anil Kumble junction
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 07:18 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 07:18 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsRoad accident

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