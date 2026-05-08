<p>Bengaluru: A Friday morning walk turned fatal for a man after he was mowed down by a speeding car at Anil Kumble junction on M G Road in the heart of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>. </p><p>The victim, Srinivas, who was in his late 50s, died on the spot, while the driver of the offending vehicle fled the scene.</p><p>According to the Cubbon Park Traffic Police, the accident occurred around 4.30 am. Srinivas was walking along the side of the road when a car, reportedly travelling at high speed, struck him with immense force. The impact was so severe that the victim sustained fatal injuries and succumbed to them before any medical assistance could reach him.</p>.Twin epidemics: Suicides, traffic accidents claimed over 25,000 lives in Karnataka in 2024.<p>Anoop Shetty, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, West), visited the spot later in the day. He said a case had been registered under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).</p><p>"We are currently reviewing CCTV camera footage of the junction and surrounding commercial establishments to identify the vehicle and the driver," the DCP said.</p>