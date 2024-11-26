Man killed in tree fall, BBMP vows compensation   

<p>Bengaluru: The BBMP on Monday promised to compensate the family of a 31-year-old man who was killed when a tree fell on him at a park in Rajajinagar.</p>.<p>The accident occurred on Sunday evening.</p>.<p>BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath did not specify the compensation amount, but assured the family of support.</p>.<p>According to officials, the victim was sleeping in the park when branches fell on him. He was rushed to KC General Hospital, but was declared dead on arrival. A case has been registered at the Rajajinagar police station.</p>