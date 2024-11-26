Home
Man killed in tree fall, BBMP vows compensation   

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath did not specify the compensation amount, but assured the family of support.
DHNS
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 23:36 IST

Published 25 November 2024, 23:36 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsBBMP

