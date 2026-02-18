<p>Bengaluru: A 65-year-old daily wager allegedly hacked his wife to death while she slept at their house in Mudalapalya under the Govindarajanagar police station limits on Tuesday night.</p>.<p>The deceased, Devika (50), worked as a domestic help at the city railway station in Majestic. Police have arrested the accused, Kumar. The couple hailed from Tamil Nadu.</p>.<p>Police said the incident took place around 12.45 am when Kumar allegedly attacked Devika with a machete, striking her on the neck and killing her on the spot.</p>.Eight suspected terrorists killed in Pakistan’s Balochistan.<p>Preliminary investigation showed the couple had recently returned from a family trip to Kerala. Kumar reportedly grew suspicious after Devika spoke to a driver during the trip. The couple also quarrelled often over small issues, as Devika returned home late from work.</p>.<p>After the murder, Kumar allegedly attempted suicide, but their children intervened and stopped him.</p>.<p>Govindarajanagar police were alerted, and they arrested Kumar and handed him over to judicial custody.</p>