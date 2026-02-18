Menu
Man kills 50-year-old wife suspecting infidelity in Bengaluru

Police said the incident took place around 12.45 am when Kumar allegedly attacked Devika with a machete, striking her on the neck and killing her on the spot.
Last Updated : 18 February 2026, 19:58 IST
Published 18 February 2026, 19:58 IST
