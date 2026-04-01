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Man kills factory supervisor over work dispute in Bengaluru

Police said the suspect was irregular to work and Rahul had asked him to quit if he could not be prompt at work.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 22:06 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 22:06 IST
India NewsBengalurumurderbengaluru crime

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