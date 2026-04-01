<p>Bengaluru: A 30-year-old factory supervisor was allegedly stabbed to death by his former employee in Bengaluru, police said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The deceased, Rahul R (30), was a supervisor at a factory in Rajagopalnagar. Police arrested Hanumantha, a welder, near Peenya for the crime.</p>.Bengaluru: LPG prices soar, pumps shut, wait for your auto may get longer.<p>Police said the suspect was irregular to work and Rahul had asked him to quit if he could not be prompt at work. This allegedly angered Hanumantha.</p>.<p>On March 30, around 10.10 pm, he waylaid Rahul at the factory and stabbed him. Rahul was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead.</p>.<p>Peenya police booked the suspect under BNS Section 109 for murder. Further investigation is on.</p>