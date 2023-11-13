Man kills friend over offensive remarks about wife, daughter

Bengaluru: A 36-year-old man has been arrested for murdering his friend who allegedly made offensive comment about his wife and daughter. Police said Madesh R of Kengeri murdered his friend Rajkumar G last week after an argument about the comments turned violent.
Madesh and Rajkumar knew each other well.
On November 6, Rajkumar reportedly made an offensive comment about Madesh’s wife and daughter while they were partying together.
According to the police, infuriated by the comment, Madesh pulled out a knife and stabbed Rajkumar before fleeing.
Based on a complaint from Rajkumar’s brother, Kengeri police tracked down Madesh the next day.
Madesh told the police that he and Rajkumar had previously fought but reconciled. However, Rajkumar’s comments riled him so much that he killed him, police quoted him as saying.