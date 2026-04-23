<p>Bengaluru: A 35-year-old man allegedly killed his wife before dying by suicide at their residence in RT Nagar on Tuesday night.</p>.<p>The deceased have been identified as David (35) and his wife Sumitra (30). Residents of Gangenahalli, the couple had been married for around 10 years and are survived by two children.</p>.<p>David worked as a driver, while Sumitra was employed as a house help.</p>.Man kills wife over financial dispute in Bengaluru.<p>According to a senior police officer, the incident came to light on Wednesday morning when Sumitra’s brother, Shivakumar, visited the house and found the bodies. He immediately alerted the police.</p>.<p>Preliminary investigations suggest that David allegedly smothered Sumitra following a late-night quarrel and later hanged himself. Injury marks on David’s hands indicate that Sumitra may have resisted and attempted to escape during the assault.</p>.<p>Police said Shivakumar, a resident of Nagashettyhalli, had visited the couple on Tuesday evening and witnessed them arguing over domestic issues. He reportedly asked them to accompany him to his house.</p>.<p>David told him to take the children along, saying the couple would follow later by car. However, after Shivakumar left, the couple is believed to have resumed their quarrel, which escalated into the fatal incident.</p>.<p>Based on Shivakumar’s complaint, the RT Nagar police have registered a case. The bodies have been shifted to Dr BR Ambedkar Hospital for post-mortem, and further investigations are underway.</p>.<p><span class="italic"><em>(If you are in distress or having suicidal tendencies, please reach out to these 24/7 helplines: KIRAN 1800-599-0019 or Arogya Sahayavani at 104)</em></span></p>