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Man kills wife, dies by suicide over family dispute in Bengaluru

According to a senior police officer, the incident came to light on Wednesday morning when Sumitra’s brother, Shivakumar, visited the house and found the bodies.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 21:38 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 21:38 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCrime

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