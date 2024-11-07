Home
bengaluru

Man kills wife over marital dispute in Bengaluru

The deceased, identified as Sangeetha (30), was found with fatal injuries.
DHNS
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 01:03 IST

Published 07 November 2024, 01:03 IST
Bengaluru

