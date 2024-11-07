Man kills wife over marital dispute in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: A 30-year-old man allegedly killed his wife following a marital dispute and attempted suicide on Tuesday night in East Bengaluru’s Jeevan Bima Nagar, the police reported.</p>.<p>The deceased, identified as Sangeetha (30), was found with fatal injuries. Her husband, Nagaraj, who attempted to end his own life afterward, is now out of danger and undergoing treatment. Once stabilised, he will be taken into police custody.</p>.In Pics: Former UK PM Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata Murty enjoy 'coffee date' in Bengaluru .<p>The incident occurred around 10 pm at a relative's home in Kullappa Garden, JB Nagar.</p>.<p>According to investigators, Nagaraj, who had reportedly arrived intoxicated, allegedly slit Sangeetha’s throat. He then tried to hurt himself with the same knife, but neighbours intervened, rushing him to the hospital in time to save his life.</p>.<p>The couple, married for six years, has a four-year-old child. The police revealed that frequent arguments over minor issues strained their relationship, with the latest altercation tragically ending in Sangeetha’s death.</p>