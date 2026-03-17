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Man loses gold necklace on Ernakulam-Bengaluru bus after video call with mother

Jayakumar, a former IT professional, said there were 21 passengers on the bus and suspected that some of them overheard his conversation with his mother during the journey and stole the necklace.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 15:45 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 15:45 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsCrimeErnakulam

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