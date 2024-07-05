Man missing for 4 years detained while boarding plane to Thailand at Bengaluru airport: Report

A man who was reported missing for four years was detained by immigration officials on July 2 at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport Terminal 2 while he was trying to board a flight to Thailand, The New Indian Express reported.
Mohammad Wajid, the man in question, had left his Chennai home four years back after he suffered heavy business losses and had a 'missing' complaint registered against him. Authorities finally found him when he was headed to Phuket.
His wife, Bhamita, had filed the missing case at Chennai's Thousand Lights police station on March 23, 2020. He had left home without informing anyone following his poor turn of luck in his business.
An airport police official told the publication, "A lookout notice had been issued by Tamil Nadu police against Mohammad Wajid, a resident of Perambur. He was to board an IndiGo flight to Phuket, which had a departure time of 6.10am. When immigration checks were being carried out, an officer who cross-checked his identity papers detained him."
Wajid was then brought to the BIAL police station where he spilled the beans on leaving his family to escape the business losses incurred.
The publication added that the cops at the station where the report was filed four years back were alerted, and they flew down immediately to take Wajid back with them.
An officer from Tamil Nadu told the publication, "Wajid did not have any major issue returning to his hometown as he had paid up much of the debt he had incurred during this period."
