Man missing for 4 years detained while boarding plane to Thailand at Bengaluru airport: Report

A man who was reported missing for four years was detained by immigration officials on July 2 at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport Terminal 2 while he was trying to board a flight to Thailand, The New Indian Express reported.

Mohammad Wajid, the man in question, had left his Chennai home four years back after he suffered heavy business losses and had a 'missing' complaint registered against him. Authorities finally found him when he was headed to Phuket.

His wife, Bhamita, had filed the missing case at Chennai's Thousand Lights police station on March 23, 2020. He had left home without informing anyone following his poor turn of luck in his business.