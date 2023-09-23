Man murdered by bike-borne trio

Three bike-borne assailants allegedly murdered a man in southern Bengaluru on Friday. The suspects assaulted the victim Arbaz (26) around 1.30 pm at his house on Khazi Street in Basavanagudi, and fled the spot.
Police have identified one of the suspects as Mosin and are on the hunt for the other perpetrators. The suspects, including the one identified, were from Tipu Nagar, police said.
Sources in the Bengaluru police said that Arbaz was involved in a case related to Section 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and his murder, prima facie, appeared to be due to personal rivalry.