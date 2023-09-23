Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Man murdered by bike-borne trio

Police have identified one of the suspects as Mosin and are on the hunt for the other perpetrators.
Last Updated 22 September 2023, 22:46 IST

Follow Us

Three bike-borne assailants allegedly murdered a man in southern Bengaluru on Friday. The suspects assaulted the victim Arbaz (26) around 1.30 pm at his house on Khazi Street in Basavanagudi, and fled the spot. 

Police have identified one of the suspects as Mosin and are on the hunt for the other perpetrators. The suspects, including the one identified, were from Tipu Nagar, police said.  

Sources in the Bengaluru police said that Arbaz was involved in a  case related to Section 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and his murder, prima facie, appeared to be due to personal rivalry. 

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 22 September 2023, 22:46 IST)
BengaluruCrime

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT