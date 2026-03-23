Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Man murdered over financial dispute in Bengaluru, two arrested

Police said the deceased, Kiran, unemployed and unmarried, had five cases against his name. They said he was murdered between 4 and 4.30 am near KR Puram.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 21:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 March 2026, 21:40 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us