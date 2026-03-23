<p>Bengaluru: A 27-year-old man was allegedly murdered in East Bengaluru on Sunday.</p>.<p>Police said the deceased, Kiran, unemployed and unmarried, had five cases against his name. They said he was murdered between 4 and 4.30 am near KR Puram.</p>.<p>Police have detained two people — 28-year-old auto driver Yuvaraj S and a 26-year-old storage boy of an e-commerce company Gangaraj S, and said that arrest procedures and interrogation are underway.</p>.<p>Preliminary inquiry revealed that the suspects allegedly hit Kiran with a weapon after intercepting him on TC Palya Main Road. Police said the head injury suggests a blunt object was used.</p>.<p>“Before the murder, the suspects and the victim had an argument, which culminated in the murder,” a police officer said. “Yuvaraj had hit Kiran with a jack lever. The suspects, who saw Kiran collapse on the spot after the attack, fled. A financial conflict is suspected to be the motive behind the murder, although the exact nature of the dispute remains under investigation."</p>.<p>Senior officers, including Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Vikram Amathe, visited the spot along with Scene of Crime Officers (SOCOs). The body was sent for post-mortem.</p>.<p>KR Puram police have registered a murder case and launched a probe. Two special teams have been formed to arrest the suspects.</p>