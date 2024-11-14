Bengaluru man murders wife, then goes on religious trip; arrested

<p>Bengaluru: The police have arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly murdering his wife and then going on a religious trip last month.</p>.<p>The suspect, Siddarama, a resident of Gangondanahalli near Madanayakanahalli on the northern outskirts of Bengaluru, was nabbed on November 2 at the Soladevanahalli railway station.</p>.<p>The incident came to light on October 29 when Kokila, Siddarama’s wife, was found dead in her home by her father, who lived just 200 metres away. </p><p>Following his complaint, the police began investigating and discovered that Siddarama had been missing since her death. The post-mortem report confirmed Kokila had died from strangulation, prompting a manhunt for her husband.</p>.Odisha: Co-op society president’s blood-stained body found; murder suspected.<p><strong>Victim's phone</strong> </p>.<p>An investigator reported that Siddarama had taken Kokila’s phone, which showed erratic network activity each day. This clue ultimately led the police to locate him at the railway station.</p>.<p>Officials said that Siddarama confessed to visiting Dharmasthala after the murder, where he shaved his head in an attempt to evade detection. He claimed he killed Kokila because he suspected her of infidelity, allegedly strangling her with a veil, which he later disposed of.</p>.<p>The couple had been married for seven years and have a six-year-old son.</p>