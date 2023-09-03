Home
Man nabbed in Bengaluru in Sri Lankan fugitives case

The accused, identified as Kumar and residing in Domlur, was taken into custody by CCB officials on Saturday.
Last Updated 02 September 2023, 23:39 IST

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths have apprehended one more person in connection with the case of Sri Lankan fugitives recently arrested in Bengaluru.

The accused, identified as Kumar and residing in Domlur, was taken into custody by CCB officials on Saturday. He allegedly assisted Jalal, a Sri Lankan fugitive who had fled to Oman from Bengaluru. Kumar’s role involved providing his residential address to Jalal to obtain a passport, as stated by the police. S D Sharanappa, Joint Commissioner (Crime), mentioned that Kumar and Jalal were friends through mutual connections. 

“We have identified a few of them but they are absconding,” he said.

(Published 02 September 2023, 23:39 IST)
BengaluruCrime

