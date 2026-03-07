Menu
Man on the run for nine years in Surathkal murder case arrested in Bengaluru

During the period he remained absconding, the accused reportedly stayed in several places including Kalaburagi, Ballari, Mumbai and Rayachoti in Andhra Pradesh.
