<p>Mangaluru: The CCB police have arrested a man who had been absconding for the past nine years in connection with a murder case registered at the Surathkal police station limits of the Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate.</p><p>He was arrested near the Shyampur Railway Gate in DJ Halli, Bengaluru, said Commissioner of police Sudheer Kumar Reddy CH.</p><p>He said the arrested is Sufiyan alias Kotreshi (31),originally hailing from Ballari district. He was residing at a rented house in Bengaluru North.</p><p>He was an associate of notorious rowdy-sheeter Safwan Hussain. In 2017, he had allegedly joined Safwan Hussain and his associates in abducting a man identified as Lefti Safwan from the Surathkal police station limits. The victim was assaulted and murdered, and the body was later dumped in the Agumbe Ghat area. After the incident, the accused had gone into hiding to evade arrest.</p><p>During the period he remained absconding, the accused reportedly stayed in several places including Kalaburagi, Ballari, Mumbai and Rayachoti in Andhra Pradesh. Later, he shifted to Bengaluru, where he changed his name from Sufiyan to Mohammed Hussain, obtained documents such as an Aadhaar card, passport and driving licence under the new identity, and married a woman from Bengaluru.</p>.Mangaluru man duped of Rs 10.55 lakh in ‘digital gold’ investment scam.<p>Police investigations also revealed that in 2012, the accused was involved in the murder of an elderly woman in the jurisdiction of Brucepet police station in Ballari district. He had allegedly attempted to snatch a gold chain from the woman, and when she identified him, he strangled her to death. He was arrested in that case and spent about four years in Ballari jail.</p><p>During his time in prison, he came into contact with Safwan Hussain and his associates. After securing bail with their assistance, he reportedly converted from Hinduism to Islam and changed his name from Kotreshi to Sufiyan. He later came to Mangaluru and joined Safwan Hussain’s gang.</p><p>Subsequently, he was also involved in a case of extortion registered at Bajpe police station in 2017, where he and his associates allegedly threatened a person and extorted money. He had remained absconding in that case as well. He is also suspected to be involved in a motorcycle theft case registered in Hospet.</p><p>Police said a total of four cases were registered against the arrested in Surathkal, Brucepet police station, Bajpe and Hospet police station limits. The arrested has been handed over to the Surathkal police for further legal action. He will be produced before the court and taken into police custody for further investigation, said the commissioner. </p>