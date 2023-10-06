Man paralysed after ‘assault’ by auto driver

A man, said to be in his 40s, was allegedly assaulted by an autorickshaw driver near the Mysore Sandal Soap Factory in northern Bengaluru on Thursday morning.
The impact of the attack was such that the victim was paralysed in the lower half of his body, sources in the People Tree Hospitals, where he is admitted, said.
They said the man, whose name has been withheld, was brought to the hospital in an ambulance “in a very bad state” around 11 am.
In a semi-conscious state, he told the hospital staff that he was assaulted by an auto-rickshaw driver, whom he hailed through a ride-aggregator app.
“When the driver asked for the payment, the man said that he would give it on reaching the destination,” the hospital source said. “The driver, who was wearing an iron ring, apparently punched him in the face. There was a laceration. He beat him and snatched his mobile phone and wallet, and pushed him out of the moving auto. The patient fractured his spine.”
Medico-legal case
His family was informed, the sources said, and a medico-legal case (MLC) report was submitted to the police.
“We are not sure who called the ambulance. When he was brought in, he had partial amnesia. He is currently being operated on by our neurosurgeon. The procedure began after seeking permission from his family. The operation, which might go through the night, is a complex one to ensure the paralysis won’t be permanent.”