Man run over by BMTC bus, driver absconding

A private sector employee was run over by a BMTC bus on Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan Road, Yelahanka, in the northern part of the city on Wednesday.
Yelahanka traffic police have identified the victim as Bharath Reddy, 24.
They suspected that Reddy was speeding on his bike from MS Palya towards Yelahanka and lost control of the vehicle as he tried to manoeuvre a huge pothole. As Reddy fell on to the road, a BMTC bus coming from behind ran over him, killing him instantly.
Police placed the time of the accident around 4.40 pm. They are yet to ascertain if the victim was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.
Police have seized the bus and are on the lookout for the driver.