<p>Bengaluru: A man allegedly set his girlfriend and her parents on fire in northwestern Bengaluru after she refused to give him her scooter, police said.</p>.<p>Soladevanahalli police arrested the suspect, Panduranga alias Chandu, a resident of Nandini Layout, under BNS sections 109 (attempt to murder) and 351 (criminal intimidation).</p>.<p>Around 6.30 pm on March 6, Panduranga, in his 30s, arrived at his 27-year-old girlfriend Sumalatha's house in Tarabanahalli and demanded she hand over her Honda Activa.</p>.<p>Sumalatha refused and an argument ensued.</p>.<p>Her parents, Shreeram and Manjamma, intervened. Panduranga then poured petrol over them from a bottle he carried and set them on fire. He later fled in the auto he had arrived in. Neighbours rushed the family to hospital, where they are receiving treatment, police said.</p>.<p>Sumalatha had married Hanumayya in 2015 and had two children with him. Five to six years later, she met Panduranga and later moved in with him at a rented house in Nandini Layout after he promised to look after her. Sumalatha's two sons from the previous marriage stay with her mother.</p>.<p>"Despite not being married, we lived like husband and wife. We even have a daughter," Sumalatha said, as per the FIR.</p>.<p>A year ago, Panduranga brought another woman to live with them. This led to frequent fights and prompted Sumalatha to leave the house and stay with her parents, the FIR noted.</p>