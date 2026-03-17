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Man slits wife’s throat for ‘not respecting’ his job in Bengaluru

Rangamma worked as a housemaid, while Nagaraj was employed as a security guard.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 21:26 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 21:26 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsCrimemurder

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