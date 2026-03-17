<p>Bengaluru: A 45-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband in Mico Layout on Sunday night after a quarrel at their house.</p>.<p>Rangamma, a native of Jagalur in Davangere district, had moved to Bengaluru with her husband Nagaraj, 48, a few months ago.</p>.<p>Rangamma worked as a housemaid, while Nagaraj was employed as a security guard. They had rented a house in Bilekahalli with their three grown-up children.</p>.<p>The couple reportedly had frequent quarrels, often after Nagaraj returned home drunk.</p>.<p>On Sunday night, Nagaraj came home in an inebriated state and picked a fight with his wife. During the altercation, he slit her throat, killing her on the spot, and escaped.</p>.Woman hacked to death by mother-in-law over serving tea in Kerala.<p>Based on a complaint by the victim's son Darshan, Mico Layout police registered a murder case.</p>.<p>Police traced Nagaraj to a nearby place through his mobile phone location and took him into custody.</p>.<p>Nagaraj reportedly told police that his wife had been ignoring him and did not respect his job.</p>.<p>A police officer said Nagaraj told investigators that he killed her in a fit of rage over the issue.</p>