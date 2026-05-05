Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Man stabbed to death while trying to stop bar brawl in Bengaluru's RT Nagar

Police said that at around 9.30 pm, Puttaswamy had gone to the bar with friends when a fight broke out between two groups.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 22:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 May 2026, 22:32 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us