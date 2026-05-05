<p>Bengaluru: A 45-year-old man was stabbed to death with a broken bottle while trying to intervene in a drunken brawl at a bar in RT Nagar on Sunday night.</p>.<p>The deceased has been identified as Puttaswamy, a resident of Chamundi Nagar, who worked at an eatery stall.</p>.Karnataka: Son dies from gunshot, father found critical with stab injuries.<p>Police said that at around 9.30 pm, Puttaswamy had gone to the bar with friends when a fight broke out between two groups. </p><p>As the bar staff tried to control the situation, Puttaswamy also stepped in to pacify them. During the altercation, one of the men allegedly attacked him with a broken bottle, stabbing him in the chest.</p>.<p>Puttaswamy did not go to a hospital for treatment and tried to walk home. He collapsed on the way and died. RT Nagar police have registered a case and are examining CCTV footage from the bar to identify the accused.</p>