Man stabs friend to death after quarrel over Rs 5,000 loan in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: A 29-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his friend in Suddaguntepalya on Tuesday following a quarrel over a Rs 5,000 loan and derogatory remarks made against the latter’s mother and sister, police said.</p>.<p>The deceased, Sheikh Wasim, and the accused, Syed Saleem, 30, were schoolmates and close friends who met frequently.</p>.<p>Wasim worked as an AC mechanic, while Saleem is employed at a tent house.</p>.<p>According to police, a group of friends had gathered at Nimhans Layout around 12.30 pm. </p>.Minor on bike stabbed by two assailants near Bengaluru's Pattanagere.<p>During the conversation, Saleem asked Wasim to repay Rs 5,000 he had lent him. Wasim made derogatory remarks about Saleem’s mother and sister, triggering a heated argument that soon escalated into a physical fight.</p>.<p>Police said Wasim attacked Saleem with a stone, injuring him. During the ensuing scuffle, Saleem stabbed Wasim with a knife.</p>.<p>Wasim sustained grievous injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed. Saleem is undergoing treatment at a hospital.</p>.<p>Based on a complaint filed by Wasim’s mother, the SG Palya police have registered a murder case. Police said Saleem will be questioned after he is discharged from the hospital.</p>