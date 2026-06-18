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Man stabs friend to death after quarrel over Rs 5,000 loan in Bengaluru

The deceased, Sheikh Wasim, and the accused, Syed Saleem, 30, were schoolmates and close friends who met frequently.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 21:00 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 21:00 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnataka

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