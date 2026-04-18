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Elderly man stabs wife, smashes head with iron handle in Bengaluru

Their daughter, who was outside the house, heard her mother’s screams and rushed in to find her lying in a pool of blood. She shifted her to a nearby hospital, where her condition remains critical.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 21:46 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 21:46 IST
BengaluruCrime

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