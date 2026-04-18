Elderly man stabs wife, smashes head with iron handle in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: A 69-year-old man has been arrested for attempt to murder after he allegedly attacked his wife with a knife following a family dispute in Bengaluru.</p>.<p>The accused, Mohammed Munawar, a retired automobile showroom employee, allegedly assaulted his wife, 55-year-old Dura Shahwar, who is a private school teacher in Sarjapur. The couple live in Kasavanahalli.</p>.<p>Police said the incident occurred around 5.30 pm when Munawar got into an argument with his wife over their children’s refusal to wed despite attaining adulthood. He blamed her for not convincing their son and daughter to get married.</p>.<p>Upset over the issue, he allegedly attacked her with a knife repeatedly and smashed her head using the back seat handle of a two wheeler, leaving her critically injured.</p>.Husband stabs wife to death over marital disputes in Puttur, attempts suicide later.<p>Their daughter, who was outside the house, heard her mother’s screams and rushed in to find her lying in a pool of blood. She shifted her to a nearby hospital, where her condition remains critical.</p>.<p>Based on a complaint, Bellandur police registered a case and arrested Munawar for further investigation.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Case in February</p>.<p>In February, a retired employee of the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) was arrested for strangling his wife to death at their apartment in Avalahalli near Whitefield.</p>.<p>The accused, 76-year-old K Nageshwar Rao, who was suffering from mental distress, had killed his wife, 63-year-old Sandhya Sri, before attempting to end his life.</p>