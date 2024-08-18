Bengaluru man who went absconding after wife’s murder hangs self

Meena, 35, a housekeeper, was discovered in a pool of blood by her son at their Hulimavu home around 7:30 pm on Friday. Her husband, Mahesh Kumar, had gone missing. "It was pretty obvious that Kumar was behind the murder because he had left his phone at home and locked the house from the outside. However, we weren’t sure where he had gone," an officer investigating the case told DH. Kumar was later found hanging from a tree by passersby, who then informed the police.