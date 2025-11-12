Menu
Man tied up, handed over to police for sexually harassing differently-abled woman in Bengaluru

The arrested is Vikram, a resident of LR Nagar near Koramangala. He was unemployed.
Last Updated : 12 November 2025, 06:31 IST
The suspect restrained by the public.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Published 12 November 2025, 06:31 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCrime

