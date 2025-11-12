<p>Bengaluru: A 30-year-old man was tied up and handed over to the Adugodi police who arrested him for sexually harassing a differently-abled woman, officials said on Wednesday. </p><p>The arrested is Vikram, a resident of LR Nagar near Koramangala. He was unemployed. </p>.4 booked after video of inmates partying inside Bengaluru prison goes viral.<p>According to the police, on November 10, the 21-year-old survivor’s mother, a house help, returned home from a function to see her daughter scared inside the house without any clothes on. When she looked around, she found the suspect Vikram hiding behind a door wearing only his shorts. </p><p>Vikram began running away but was caught by others in the area, tied up and handed over to the police. </p><p>The Adugodi police registered a case under BNS Section 75 (sexual harassment), 76 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 333 (house trespass). The suspect was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody, officials said.</p>