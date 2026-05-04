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Man tries to scare son with petrol, both suffer burns in Bengaluru

A neighbour rushed to their aid and doused the flames. Both were taken to hospital, with Mallikarjun sustaining more severe burns.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 22:12 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 22:12 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsFireburn injuries

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