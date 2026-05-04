<p>Bengaluru: A man’s alleged attempt to scare his son using petrol left both with burns, police said on Sunday.</p>.<p>On Saturday night, Anand, a 45-year-old mason from Pragathipura, scolded his 19-year-old son, Mallikarjun, for taking his motorcycle out earlier in the evening.</p>.<p>Mallikarjun said he had gone to a temple, but Anand did not believe him.</p>.Delhi Judicial Services officer's death: Case of abetment to suicide, criminal conspiracy registered.<p>When the son returned home, a heated argument broke out, during which Mallikarjun allegedly told his father to “kill him”. Enraged, Anand is said to have replied, “I will burn you.”</p>.<p>In an attempt to scare him, Anand poured petrol on Mallikarjun. However, the situation escalated when a nearby roadside cooking flame ignited the fuel, setting both on fire.</p>.<p>A neighbour rushed to their aid and doused the flames. Both were taken to hospital, with Mallikarjun sustaining more severe burns.</p>.<p>Kumaraswamy Layout police have registered a case and launched an investigation.</p>