CCB officials arrest man who used wife to honey-trap businessman in Bengaluru

Investigations revealed that Mohammad used his wife to execute the honey trap. About two months ago, he befriended a 48-year-old businessman and encouraged him to engage in a physical relationship with Saba. He allegedly introduced Saba as a woman who had severed ties with her husband and was looking for a new relationship.

Mohammad gave the businessman Saba’s phone number and coerced him into messaging her. Saba visited the businessman’s residence and spent private time with him. On Wednesday, she called to meet him at a hotel near the RR Nagar Nagar metro station the next day. On Thursday, after booking a room, the duo went out to have a meal when three men intercepted them. They assaulted the businessman and threatened him, stating that they would reveal his “illicit” affair to his family members.