<p>Bengaluru: A 20-year-old woman from Manipur was killed on the spot after a BMTC bus ran over her near the Tin Factory junction in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> at around 9:30 am on Friday.</p><p>The victim, identified as Hanna Inaka, was traveling as a pillion rider on a scooter. The two-wheeler rider, Srikun Saba Inka, escaped the accident with minor injuries.</p><p>According to police, as the scooter was heading toward K R Puram, a speeding BMTC bus traveling from Silk Board toward Tin Factory brushed against the front of the scooter near the K R Puram railway station. The contact caused the riders to lose balance and fall. Tragically, Hanna fell directly into the path of the bus, and the wheel ran over her, killing her instantly.</p><p>Hanna Inaka, a native of Manipur, was working as a spa worker in the city.</p><p>The Mahadevapura Traffic Police have arrested the bus driver and a case of death due to negligence has been registered.</p>