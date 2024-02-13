Marathon for rare disease awareness on February 25

Bengaluru: The Organization for Rare Diseases India (ORDI) announced on Monday that it will host its annual flagship marathon ‘Racefor7’ across 15 cities on February 25.

Ahead of Rare Disease Day observed on February 29, the seven-km marathon aims to raise mass awareness about over 7,000 rare diseases documented so far. It also aims to create a sense of solidarity among patients and their families by enabling discourse about access to treatment options and resources.