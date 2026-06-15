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Married man strangles lover in Bengaluru, sprinkles poison on body to mislead cops

The accused, Chandrashekar, strangled Bhavani S (22), who worked at a mobile phone store near Magadi Main Road.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 20:59 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 20:59 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCrime

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