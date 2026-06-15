Married man strangles lover in Bengaluru, sprinkles poison on body to mislead cops

<p>Bengaluru: Police have booked a 33-year-old married autorickshaw driver for allegedly strangling his girlfriend and staging her death as a suicide in southwestern <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> on Saturday.</p>.<p>The accused, Chandrashekar, strangled Bhavani S (22), who worked at a mobile phone store near Magadi Main Road, and sprinkled poison across the room to pass off the killing as suicide. He also consumed the same poison.</p>.Bengaluru: Woman, lover arrested for killing husband, burying body near lake.<p>Bhavani's father, Srinivasa N, tried reaching her around 7 am after a relative informed him that his daughter had posted an Instagram story with an unidentified man.</p>.<p>Getting no response, he contacted her landlord's wife, who knocked on the door, but received no answer.</p>.<p>Srinivasa and his family members arrived from Bengaluru South around 9.30 am. Meanwhile, Byadarahalli police reached the scene and forced the door open. They found Bhavani lying motionless and Chandrashekar struggling. The room reeked of poison, according to the FIR.</p>.<p>Doctors declared Bhavani dead. Chandrashekar has been hospitalised and will be arrested once declared fit, police said.</p>.<p>Chandrashekar is married, but was in a relationship with Bhavani. Her family had learnt of the relationship and decided to arrange her marriage to someone else. When Chandrashekar learnt of this, he threatened her with dire consequences.</p>.<p>Byadarahalli police have registered a murder case based on Srinivasa's complaint.</p>