<p>Bengaluru: Lack of coordination between the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bwssb">Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB)</a> and railway officials has left residents of Muddappa Road in Maruthi Sevanagar stranded with overflowing sewage for nearly two months.</p>.<p>Raw sewage has been flooding streets and roadside drains since March 20, creating a major health hazard for the neighbourhood, a mix of residential and commercial complexes, including a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hospital">hospital</a>, church, and retail outlets.</p>.<p>The trouble began when railway construction work allegedly buried BWSSB sewage chambers under concrete inside the railway compound near <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/banaswadi">Banaswadi</a>.</p>.<p>Raw sewage now pools near homes and the gates of a local church, unleashing foul odours, swarms of mosquitoes, and a fear of disease outbreaks as pre-monsoon rains approach.</p>.<p>BWSSB officials say they cannot clear the blockages without railway permission to excavate the paved area.</p>.<p>Residents have bombarded the BBMP's Sahaaya portal and social media, tagging the Chief Minister's Office, BWSSB chairman, Sarvagnanagar MLA and Energy Minister KJ George, and Bengaluru North City Corporation, describing a frustrating bureaucratic deadlock.</p>.<p>"For over two months, residents of Muddappa Road, Maruthi Sevanagar have been living with an open sewage nightmare, foul smell, stagnant water, and a dangerous surge in mosquitoes right outside our homes," said Naveen, a resident.</p>.<p>"The BWSSB knows about the problem and has tried to fix it, but every time their team arrives, railway staff turn them away citing jurisdictional boundaries. This is not just an inconvenience; this is a public health emergency."</p>.<p>Sajjan G, representative of the church on Muddappa Road, detailed repeated BWSSB efforts with jetting machines that failed due to the buried pit.</p>.Sewage flows back into homes in Bengaluru's BTM Layout, residents alarmed.<p>"The BWSSB has requested the Railway Department to fix the issue in many ways, including sending a written letter, but no permission has been given to date," he said.</p>.<p>"Their claim is that BWSSB sewage water cannot be allowed inside railway land. The Railways are not willing to understand the plight, suffering, and health risks to the residents. State and central departments must work in collaboration."</p>.<p><strong>One letter, one permission</strong></p>.<p>Naveen urged a simple fix.</p>.<p>"We are simply asking the railway authorities at the Bengaluru Banaswadi Division to give the BWSSB clearance to do their job. One letter, one permission; that is all it takes."</p>.<p>Neither the BWSSB nor the Railways responded to our queries.</p>.<p>With monsoon looming, residents fear contaminated sumps and drinking water.</p>