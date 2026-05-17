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BWSSB-Railways' 'lack of coordination' leaves Maruthi Sevanagar residents stuck with sewage at doorstep for 2 months

The trouble began when railway construction work allegedly buried BWSSB sewage chambers under concrete inside the railway compound near Banaswadi.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 20:31 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 20:31 IST
India NewsBengaluruBangaloreWater supplySewageMaruthi Layout

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