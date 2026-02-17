Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Masala dosa, filter coffee and auto ride: US ambassador Sergio Gor soaks in Bengaluru flavour accompanied by Tejasvi Surya

The United States has also announced plans to open a consulate in Bengaluru, fulfilling a long-pending demand
Last Updated : 17 February 2026, 03:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 February 2026, 21:48 IST
India NewsBengaluruBengaluru newsTejasvi SuryaTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us