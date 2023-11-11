Masked men vandalise cars in Laggere

An eight-member gang wore masks depicting cartoon characters and broke the glass of at least 16 cars parked in a street of Laggere in northern Bengaluru in the early hours of Friday, the police said.
The unidentified group of people loitered in the Rajiv Gandhi Nagar near Laggere and randomly shattered the windshield, side glass, and rear glass of the four-wheelers parked in the vicinity. They also wore masks to shield their identity, according to police.
“A case has been registered. The suspects will be found, arrested and rowdy sheets will be opened against them,” B Dayananda, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, told DH.
The incident unfolded around 3.45 am on Wednesday. The gang held machetes and rods, with which they smashed the glass of the cars, an investigating officer told DH.
“A few of the car owners have registered a complaint. We are not collating it into one unless the owners decide to include it in one complaint,” the officer said.
The cases are registered under IPC sections 425 (punishment for mischief) and 147 (punishment for rioting), and under the Arms Act.
Police suspect that the miscreants were intoxicated or under the influence of drugs.
The police are scrutinising CCTV footage and gathering details from the spot and police informants to zero in on the suspects.
“It is very unlikely that the event was premeditated or targeted specific people.
“However, we will explore all the angles during the course of the investigation” the officer said.